ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The threat for strong to severe storms continued Wednesday as scattered thunderstorms across the area woke people up in the morning.

Roads across the area were flooded, making the morning commute a bit stressful and longer than usual.

It will be a bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The rest of the day is expected to be fairly quiet; sunny skies with an isolated shower or two, but nothing in terms of severe. That should remain only until overnight, leading into early Thursday morning.

We are now under marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. This SPC severe weather outlook is valid through 7:00 a.m. Thursday. The best chance for severe storms will be off to the west.

However, isolated strong-to-severe storms are expected to move into western portions of the Big Country around 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

Large hail (up to the size of a golf ball) and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour are possible, along with localized flash flooding. However, coverage is expected to be less than it was Tuesday evening.

Storms should move into the Key City around 4:00 or 5:00 a.m., then parts of the Heartland around 6:00 or 7:00. The morning commute will be a bit messy as those storms move.

Try to leave home early if you can. Some roads could be closed due to flooding, so keep detour routes in mind. As always, avoid flooded roads; turn around don’t drown.

The airmass is expected to remain moist and unstable, so the chance for isolated-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into Saturday for the Big Country. In better weather news, the threat of severe storms is expected to decrease by the end of the week.