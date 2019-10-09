Big Country students win cash prizes for video submissions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Students across Region 14 received prize money Wednesday for their entries in an educational video competition.

The Careers in Action Contest, hosted by Workforce Solutions of West Texas, challenges middle and high school students to create a short film featuring a career path.

More than $15,000 was awarded to students from the region, including the grand prize of $1,250, which was awarded to a group from Wylie High School.

Delaney, Mason, Carlie And Cadence//Wylie High School Students

“We filmed teachers and principals. We edited. We found music we did voice-overs.”

“We were really excited and we felt proud of ourselves becasue we did something productive, I guess.”

The students plan to use the money to support the theatre program…

Wylie isd received the most awards this year, collecting over $5 thousand for their schools….