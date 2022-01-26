LORAINE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Loraine Independent School District (LISD) Superintendent Dustin Anders was recognized by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Wednesday for helping get 30 students off a bus just before it was hit by a semi on Interstate 20.

DPS says Anders was driving students on a trip Oct. 27, 2021 when the school bus lost power while crossing a bridge. He pulled the bus as far to the right as he could, but was unable to get it all the way out of traffic because of the bridge’s guardrail before it died.

Anders got all 30 students off the bus moments before it was struck by an 18-wheeler, DPS says.

“We are honored to recognize Mr. Anders,” said DPS’ Northwest Texas Regional Director, J.C. Longway in a news release. “His quick response to dangerous circumstances, resulted in protecting his treasured passengers from severe injury and potential loss of life. This award is a small token of our appreciation for his commitment to the safety of his students.”

Anders was presented with the DPS Regional Director’s Award at a ceremony on Wednesday. The award may be presented to any private citizen or personnel of another agency that provides significant assistance to a DPS employee in the performance of his or her duties, according to DPS.