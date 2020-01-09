Big Country teen to audition for NBC’s The Voice

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) — Caroline Branch seems like your average teenager. She’s got school and her friends, but she also has a bit of a hidden talent.

Branch hasn’t always been singing center stage, but it’s something she’s had a passion for since she was little.

“It was Christmas time and I sang ‘I can Only Imagine’ at church,” said Branch. “That’s the first memory I have of singing.”

Branch keeps most of her performances to a small audience but that’s all about to change because in just a few weeks, she’ll be auditioning for NBC’s The Voice.

“Most definitely nervous, I don’t think I’ll get stage fright, I think I’ll be more nervous at the fact that there’s more people. That’d be it,” said Branch.

Branch says it’s the opportunity of a lifetime and has her stepmother Donna Manuszak to thank for signing herup for it all.

“I love her, and if I’m having a bad day and she starts singing, she just brightens the day,” said Manuszak.

The family is hoping that a teenager from a small town can make it big.

“I believe that you can come from nothing or just a little, and as long as you put in your effort, that you can get anywhere you want to be,” said Branch.

Caroline is headed to Nashville next week to audition for The voice, but needs a little help getting there.

