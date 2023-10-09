ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene had a great taste of fall weather over the weekend. But for the next few days, it won’t be the same story.

We won’t be seeing any lows in the 40s and 50s, or highs in the 70s for the next few days. Lows will get up into the mid to upper 60s this week ,while highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s for the first half of the week.

Tuesday is expected to be slightly cooler with the help of a frontal boundary north of the Big Country near the Texas-Oklahoma border. Portions of the front has sagged into the Panhandle region just north of Amarillo.

Here is the Latest Surface Analysis:

The front won’t quite make it to the Big Country. It is expected to stall out and become stationary, then move back into the Central Plains region. An increase in cloud coverage is also expected throughout Tuesday.

As the front moves away from the area, that will allow temperatures to increase again Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s.

Yes, we will see another 90-degree day in the Big Country this fall. However, breezy conditions will return Wednesday into Thursday, with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour ahead of a different and more pronounced cold front.

That cold front will put a quick stop to those hot temperatures. As of now, the cold front is expected to move in sometime late Thursday evening through the overnight hours. An indication of how strong the cold front is expected to be; we can see temperatures drop more than 30 degrees in less than 24 hours.

Thursday’s high here in the Key City will be around 93 degrees and the low for Thursday night is expected to be around 60 degrees, maybe cooler depending on the timing of the frontal passage.

Behind the front, we can expect conditions like we had this past weekend: Highs back in the 70s, plenty of sunshine, chilly nights, and mornings return with lows in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Looking further ahead to next week, temperatures should be around seasonal conditions.