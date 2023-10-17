ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – We were off to another slow start Tuesday, with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 40s across the Big Country. We can expect some moisture in the air, though. Keep reading.

Temperatures have begun to thaw out as the day progresses, with temperatures expected to be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon. For the most part, temperatures will continue to rise for the remainder of the week.

The next cold front is expected to move into the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures behind the front will only be a few degrees cooler than what’s expected on Wednesday. This will be another dry front, so there is not much activity expected.

Below is the WPC Surface Fronts and Pressures forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday:

The chart on the left is valid for Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m., showing the cold front approaching the Big Country from the northwest. The chart on the right is valid for Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m., having the front already through most of the area by that time.

Thursday will be similar to Tuesday’s weather, with highs in the low to mid 80s across the Big Country. Northerly winds will help keep things cooler as well. Temperatures will quickly rebound on Friday.

It seems like we have been in a revolving door of weather conditions over the past couple of weeks since that initial cool down. Temperatures warm back up into the upper 80s, low 90s, then another cold front will come through to cool things back down, and it continues.

That is the typical weather pattern here for this time of year. It is easy to warm up after a cold frontal passage because the warm, moist air in the Gulf of Mexico is so dominant.

This time of year, temperatures rise and fall over 20 degrees between daily highs and lows. For instance, ahead of Wednesday’s cold front, highs will be between 85 and 90 degrees around the area. Behind the front, lows will be between 50 and 55 degrees.

The 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook shows the warming trend continuing into next week, especially for the Lone Star State, the entire Plains region and parts of the southeast.

Some positive signs on the 6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook; we are looking at a wetter than normal pattern returning to the area. The best chance potential could be between Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Given how far out that is, there is still some uncertainty on exact details and any severe potential. BCH meteorologists will have more information available as it becomes available to us.