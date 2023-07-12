BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Transportation Commission approved $96 million in funds for rural and small urban transit agencies throughout Texas in July 2023.

This will go towards 79 public transportation providers and planning agencies, including some around the Big Country, in hopes of maintaining a critical network of mobility services.

Abilene will receive a total of $498,274, and West Texas Opportunities, Inc., based in Sweetwater, will receive $4,080,304. The Central Texas Rural Transit District in Coleman will receive $2,968,170 and the Rolling Plains Management Corporation in Abilene will receive $2,360,496.