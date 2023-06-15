ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – 26-year veteran Teresa Clickener was named the KTAB 2023 Remarkable Woman of the Year. She was nominated by her husband after she helped Afghan refugees relocate to new homes following the 2021 fall of Afghanistan. She was given $1,000 to donate to the organization of her choice and Clickener chose the Joseph Thomas Foundation Wednesday.

“I was a little bit surprised that we were selected… The Remarkable Woman of the Year in Abilene chose us. We were very surprised and grateful,” said Foundation Executive Director Meagan Kirk.

Clickener shared she is happy to see the money going to a deserving cause and hopes her contribution will make life easier for children growing up with disabilities and their families.

“I think it’s awesome seeing that I was a part of that. A part of that child thriving and a family being able to provide the medical necessities that that kiddo might need,” said Clickener.

The Joseph Thomas Foundation was established to provide families of children with disabilities with funds, medical services, and medical equipment that many can not afford. Wheelchairs, prosthetics, or even just medical-grade baby formula. Whatever the need, Kirk said they are there to help.

“That would not be possible for us to say yes to every person that needs help without people like Teresa,” Kirk said.

Clickener during her military service

Although sometimes, the need is not a physical or medical one, but emotional. The foundation provides several trips a year for these families, giving them a chance to make those important memories they might not be able to make with financial concerns on their minds.

“Time to just be calm and take a breath and just enjoy the moment with your kids and make those memories. Because sometimes memories are it. Some of our kiddos, the parents outlive the kids. A lot of those times those memories, those trips are once in a lifetime,” Kirk explained.

As the 20223 Remarkable Woman of the Big Country, Clickener was able to go to the national meeting as a finalist for Remarkable Women. She said she met 111 other nominees and they found some striking similarities in their stories.

“Even if it’s just changing the life of one person and seeing them prosper and thrive. It just gives us more fuel to continue on,” shared Clickener.

Though she did not win the national award, Clickener said the trip was worth it. She and the other women created a private Facebook group where they can reach out to each other for advice on their ongoing charitable efforts.

Teresa Clickener (2023)

“If you can help somebody else help out another person it’s so rewarding,” Clickener said.

“I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall with all those women, like they could change the world you know,” Kirk commented.

Kirk shared that the funds will go far in assisting families in need. Although they meet any need that arises and she cannot say exactly what will come from this, she said any good deed done out of the kindness of the heart brings a hope that is too often missing in the world.