Big Country Volunteer Firemen await potential Christmas fires

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Strong winds and dry conditions are set to make their way through the Big Country Thursday, and meteorologists say this will increase the likelihood of Christmas fires.

While many of us will be home relaxing with our families and friends, Big Country volunteer firefighters will be on the edges of their seats anticipating the next emergency phone call.

“One Christmas morning, we were actually paged out for a medical emergency,” Tye Volunteer Fire Chief Shawn Hicks said. “It was a CPR in progress.”

Hicks knew what he had signed up for as a volunteer fireman.

“I left,” Hicks said. ‘Of course, my wife wasn’t happy at the time, but I responded.”

Leaving his family in the middle of their Christmas gift exchange to tend to someone in need, Hicks said it’s all in a day’s work, and the holidays are no exception.

Especially during Christmas, Hicks said, with many of his volunteers taking off time and going on vacation with their families or having to work other jobs.

“If we were to have a fire over Christmas, we go,” Hicks said.

Because it’s not just about putting out a fire or helping tend to someone’s medical emergency, it’s about keeping the community as peaceful and safe as possible.

“I’ve left many a meal on the table, steaming.” Eula Volunteer Fire Chief Roy Galinak said. “Just waiting for me to eat it, but I went to fight a fire.”

Galinak has never had to leave on a holiday, but knows leaving his family at any point is tough. However, as the years have passed, his family knows he is making the right choice by leaving.

“If not me, then who?” Galinak said.

Without men like Roy and Shawn willing to give that time, many people in the Big Country could have a very different Christmas.

Galinak said no one deserves to lose their home or vehicle to a fire, and that’s why they do what they do.

“It doesn’t matter to us,” Galinak said. “We leave our families, we come out and fight a fire and take care of the community’s needs.”

But that sacrifice involves a lot more than just time. Many volunteer firemen have full-time jobs as well, and have little funding to help pay for gas and bills at their fire stations.

Galinak said if you want to help those firemen, consider donating to one of your local fire stations because all of that money is used to keep the community safe.