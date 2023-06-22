BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is now offering an educational experience for classrooms throughout the Big Country.

The wildlife rehab is looking to visit schools in rural areas such as Hawley, Merkel, Anson, Jim Ned, Eula, Clyde, Sweetwater, Brownwood and more. This educational program is free of charge thanks to the Community Foundation of Abilene.

Courtesy of The Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

During the program, students will get to meet educational ambassadors, learn about the importance of native wildlife and more. Each experience can be tailored for all ages and the program will run from October 2023 through January 2024. Email info@bigcountrywildlife.org to reserve a spot for the 2023-2024 school year or to learn more.