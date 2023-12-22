ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Coach Beverly ‘Bev’ Ball guided seven generations of Big Country athletes, including swimmers, cheerleaders, basketball, volleyball, and tennis players. Hundreds of them phoned in Wednesday to wish their mentor a happy 94th birthday.

“A full day I’ve been on the phone talking back to the kids that I’ve heard from so. I must have made friends with some of them,” Ball told KTAB/KRBC.

Raised in Throckmorton, Beverly Ball began her coaching career at Abilene ISD in 1953 and later moved to McMurry University, where she pioneered women’s sports and passed on her passion and determination for success.

“I love being with the kids. They need good leadership, and that’s where I thought I could do the best job,” said Ball.

Abilene High Eagles 1956-57 Cheerleaders

Top Row Judy Eplen, Gail Galbraith, Bev Ball (coach), Kay Kring

Front Row: Sarah Ann Walker, Judy Sybrant

Her picture sits prominently in many Hall of Fame displays, including the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame. Hall Chairman Al Picket told KTAB/KRBC that there is no doubt in his mind she has earned that spot.

“The Hall of Fame is all about people who had a legacy in the Big Country. Did anybody have a bigger legacy than Bev Ball?” Pickett said.

In her earlier years, she was on the coaching team of Abilene High’s ‘Team of the 20th Century.’ The 1954-57 Eagles, led by Coach Chuck Moser, were renowned for their national record of forty-nine straight games, three straight state championships, and six straight district titles. While many of these men are now in their 80s or have passed on, Ball still refers to them as ‘her boys.’

“Yeah, those are my boys… We have dinner together every year. The stories get bigger, the football field gets longer, the passes are further, but it’s all fun.” Ball said.

While reflecting on those days, Ball remembered an anecdote she wished she could have shared more often. It was about the moment when star player Twyman Ash caught a deep game-winning pass.

“One of the boys threw his helmet up and knocked Chuck (Moser) out. He didn’t get to see that touchdown. They had to pick him up and tell him,” Ball recalled.

Coach Bev throws the first pitch at Ranger Stadium on her 90th birthday

Beyond a century-renowned team, her impact is obvious in the response of any former student or friend. Melody Roper met Coach Ball as a Cooper High student in the early 60s. Later, she joined Ball in the workforce as the Associate Principal of Abilene High School.

“She said she never thought she’d see the day when I’d be her boss, but I don’t think anybody is really Bev’s boss,” Roper said.

It was then and there that she got to see firsthand the kind of work ethic that made Coach Ball such an effective leader. Roper remarked that Ball was always in it for the benefit of the kids.

“She has coached conference champions. National champions. She’s just a formidable soul… She never set out in this career thinking that she was going to receive accolades and awards and trophies and all of this. She just wanted to coach,” said Roper.

When asked to describe her long-time friend, Roper found herself both overcome and at a loss for words, sharing that it is difficult to portray a figure that looms so large for so many.

“She’s an institution, she’s a legend… What adjectives do you use to describe somebody like that?… She’s Bev Ball,” Roper said.

Quite fittingly, Roper ended her interview with the same phrase Coach Ball would close many of her games and practices with. A statement that encapsulates the personal approach and connection she took to coaching.

“I love you best, Bev Ball!” Roper exclaimed.

Not one to leave things unsaid, Coach Ball finished her interview with a similar message to all of her friends, former players, and colleagues.

“I love you the best to every one of them. Good thoughts or bad thoughts, I still love them the best,” Ball said.