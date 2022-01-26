OVALO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — For some people, hiking is a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of every day living and enjoy some time to themselves, but Ovalo’s Wendy Hartshorn likes to bring a few friends a long when she goes hiking.

With every mile they walk, Hartshorn and her goats reminiscence on their reason for doing so.

“They’ll walk with me, they’ll walk miles and miles,” Hartshorn said. “The whole thing is just a symbolic journey.”

It’s a symbolic journey of Camino de Santiago in Spain, which Hartshorn went on in 2019, where she walked along the path of Saint James the Apostle.

“I walked 600 miles through all different kinds of farms and vineyards and villages, and the one thing that I really loved was the animal life,” Hartshorn said.

Hartshorn wanted to bring that animal life home to the Big Country.



“When I got back from my hike, I got my first couple of goats in 2020 and then we just started this farm,” Hartshorn said.

At the farm, she can share her experience from Spain with the community.

“I did a mini Camino, where you get your very own pilgrim passport and you get stamps along the way,” Hartshorn said.

These stamps can be found at different places on the hike resembling what she saw in Spain. Amy Ross and her two kids hike with the goats frequently, and enjoy the unique experience.



“It’s neat to be able to come and spend time with them and just hang out with something you don’t normally get a chance to hang out with,” Amy Ross said.

For just $25, you can enjoy the Camino hike at the Goat Funny Farm.

You can find more information on abnb.com, titled “Nature Walk with Baby Goats Near Abilene.”