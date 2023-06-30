ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As people get ready for the holiday weekend, some are wondering what the weather will be like.

Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols said that luckily, the Big Country will see temperatures in the 90s, unlike last week’s triple-digit heat.

“Temperatures will about average for this time of year (94 degrees) and thankfully, not the scorching triple digits we recently experienced,” Nichols shared.

The area may see some slight rain and storm chances on Saturday and Sunday, but lots of sunshine for July 4th, according to meteorologist Pete Beretta.

“We should see the rain begin late this evening (June 30) and carry throughout the weekend. This may not only help with the upcoming grass fires from fireworks but will also benefit our drought monitor. We also will experience below-normal temperatures into the Forth of July which should make things more comfortable for outdoor activities. Please be careful with the fireworks and obey the rules for usage,” Beretta added.