CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Even through a significant year of inflation, drought and even some purported issues with local government, the largest pumpkin patch in the Big Country has managed to make this year its most successful.

“We have made our largest expansion to date,” teased co-owner of Denton Valley Farms, Amanda Hatchett. “We have added lots of stuff that I’m not going to reveal, so that you can come see it yourself.”

When people come see the farm, most won’t realize what it takes to keep a place like Denton Valley Farms running.

“This year, more than ever, we are struggling with staffing… We are trying to compete with government subsidized companies out there… Property taxes are going up and regular inflation across the board,” Hatchett listed.

Hatchett explained to KTAB/KRBC that this has been the farm’s hardest year to date.

“We work harder ourselves to make sure our farm stays open, despite any trouble we might have,” Hatchett revealed.

The drought has caused Denton Valley Farms to have to make some changes. Changes include making a maze out of hay bales and palettes, instead of its typical corn maze. This has happened while also being hit by inflation- which hits every aspect of this family business, down to the smallest things like the cups from which drinks are served.

“We’re survivors,” Hatchett insisted. “Any farmers or rancher understands that.”

Hatchett told KTAB/KRBC the farm has only been able to have a successful year so far because staff has worked harder than ever, making adjustments to keep their customers satisfied.

“I don’t foresee any struggle we can’t overcome. If we can’t do one thing, we’ll try something else,” Hatchett said.

Hatchett also mentioned that she understands some customers may have difficulties making the drive out because of high gas prices, but she said they are still coming.

“We are grateful and thankful for all of those customers that have stuck with us and have come back,” encouraged Hatchett.

Denton Valley Farms, located at 8750 County Road 224 in Clyde, is open on:

Fridays; 4:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Saturdays; 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sundays; 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The family business is also opening up for the Christmas season this year– starting on Black Friday and ending December 23.