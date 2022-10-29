ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For independent contract truck drivers like Walter Munoz, every mile, gallon and pit stop count. He expressed his concerns about the rising price of diesel nationwide and how this has impacted him.

“The rates of the loads are staying the same but the price of diesel is going higher,” Munoz explained.

With stagnant rates and rising prices, Munoz said he’s had to be more selective about which jobs he takes and where he hauls. He said especially when his profit margin grows ever thinner.

“About 800 dollars a day, so you look at about 4,000 dollars (a week) just in diesel – If I can’t get a load that will cover that, then I have to put it out of my pocket,” Munoz said.

Though the price in Texas is not as severe as in nearby states, some pumps in California have reported around seven dollars a gallon according to Gasbuddy.com.

This increase is due to a lack of supply. Statistics from the Energy Information Agency found that the U.S. is at it’s lowest diesel reserve since 2007. If more cannot be brought in soon, it may be more than just diesel drivers who are affected

“If you look at it this way, if we run out of diesel, these trucks ain’t moving and y’all can’t get no product in the store, so that’s a big problem,” Munoz said.