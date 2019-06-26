Big Spring customer openly carrying gun denied service at Whataburger

BIG SPRING, Texas (BIG2/FOX24) – There is some controversy surrounding the open-carry of firearms at a Whataburger joint in Big Spring.

One licensed resident, Jason Kennemur, was denied service last Saturday when he walked into the store with an openly-carried gun.

“I don’t generally patronize places that don’t allow concealed carry. I don’t mind if they don’t allow open carry, that’s their right, that’s everybody’s right. That’s just fine. I don’t have to eat there,” said Kennemur.

He later took to social media where he received an outpouring of support, as well as backlash.

“I would say it’s a little bit of infringement on his Second Amendment rights,” stated resident, Voncille Cox. “But it also has to do with customer service.”

“I don’t believe in guns at all whatsoever, ever. So I don’t even care if it’s a right in my opinion,” said resident Daniel Bedford.

And for Texas resident, Jim Simmons, he believes everyone has the right to bear arms. However, “If Whataburger has a rule that you can’t bring it inside, then leave it in your truck or in your car outside.”

In 2015, Whataburger’s President and CEO, Preston Atkinson, stated the franchise prohibits open-carry of firearms. The rule was enforced to create a comfortable family environment.

“My opinion is, you know someone is there if something happens, someone walks in and starts shooting, there’s someone in there who can help protect you,” said Cox.

Kennemur also claims Big Spring’s location failed to hang signs indicating their gun rules.

“The whole issue with me is they’re not posted,” said Kennemur. “A simple 30.07 posting on the door would let people know, ‘Hey, we don’t allow open carry.’”