ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was killed in a truck vs. bike crash in east Abilene on Saturday morning.

According to the Abilene Police Department on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 5:12 a.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a crash near E. Highway 80 near Bandera Park involving a box truck and bicyclist.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a 2019 Freightliner box truck stopped on the side of the road and a bicyclist laying in the roadway. The investigation revealed that the truck was heading west on E. Highway 80 when it collided with the bicyclist, who was in the westbound lane.

28-year-old Richard Charles Simmons of Abilene was pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the truck was uninjured. The next of kin has been made.

This fatal crash is the first of its kind of 2023. This time last year there were already 11 crashes involving 15 fatalities on an Abilene roadway.

The investigation is ongoing.