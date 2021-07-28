BikeTown officially reopens after fire

BikeTown has officially reopened for business after being closed for almost a month. The store had been closed due to the damage sustained in a structure fire reported on July 8th.

In a Social media post, the organization said they are now open and located right next to their old store (1801 Industrial).

Additionally, the store kept the same phone number (325)677-2453, however, they only have one line running. They’re asking their customers to call again if there is no response.

