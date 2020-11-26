Bird is the Word: Turkey Talk with Texas poultry farmer

CONROE, Texas (NEXSTAR) – Before you carve into your Thanksgiving feast, how much do you really know about the “star” of the show: the Turkey?
CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe paid a visit to Red Gate Farms Poultry in Conroe, where owner Paul Hahs gave her a lesson in Turkey 101.
For more on Red Gate Farms Poultry, please visit: https://www.redgatefarmstx.com/
