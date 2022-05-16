ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you haven’t noticed people whizzing through Downtown Abilene on a motorized scooter, here’s your official announcement: Bird scooters are back in town.

The electric scooters first invaded the city back in the Summer of 2018, and were removed around the Spring of 2019.

But now, they’ve migrated back.

In a press release from Abilene Christian University (ACU), Bird scooters are available, both, around Downtown Abilene and on the ACU campus.

The scooters are activated through a free mobile app, and can be used to save some gas in the car or in place of a longer walk. Apps are available through both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

ACU said Bird will also provide quarterly donations to the university, based on scooter usage.

“We are excited to welcome Bird to ACU and look forward to offering community members an eco-friendly and fun way to get around,” said Kevin Campbell, senior vice president for operations. “Students, faculty, staff and visitors will now have a new way to travel on campus and to various locations in the community.”

ACU included in the release that Bird riders are eligible for these benefits:

Community Pricing Program

Recipients of Pell Grants, low-income riders, select nonprofit organizations, veterans and senior citizens can get a 50% discount. Qualifiers can sign up using the Bird app, creating an account and emailing proof of eligibility here.

Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel

Sign up by emailing a copy of your medical identification card, name and phone number here. Eligible riders can get up to two free 30-minute rides per day.

Bird now has a presence on nearly 100 college campuses across the nation.