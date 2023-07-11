ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Huge plumes of smoke filled the sky over parts of North Abilene Tuesday evening as result of several cars burning at a recycling plant. However, Abilene fire says the smoke just made the situation look worse than it actually was.

Just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, a large fire took over Jay’z Recycle and Towing in North Abilene. The fire prompted the closure of a stretch of Pine Street as crews with the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ran hoses across the road to bring water to the fire, as the flames quickly engulfed a pile of scrapped vehicles.

“When the first crews got here, there were actually several cars in a pile that were burning,” Abilene Deputy Fire Chief Joey Kincade told KTAB/KRBC.

The burning car frames, oil, and tires sent huge plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles around. Thankfully, Kincade said the fire itself was nowhere near as large as it seemed.

“The smoke looked way worse than the fire was,” Kincade declared. “Cars put off a lot of smoke.”

The blaze was contained by AFD within less than 30 minutes, but firefighters stayed to ensure each ember was extinguished. That task was made difficult by the multiple layers of metal and scrap obscuring their water lines.

“Anytime we have a fire, we want to keep it contained to where it was. Thankfully, this was kinda in an isolated area in the yard,” comforted Kincade.

Two Hawley residents watched from across the road as the smoke and flames were quelled. James Beatty told KTAB/KRBC he and his friend had come to dump some scrap across from Jay’z at Pine Street Salvage.

“We saw it all the way from Hawley…. We were in the back (of Pine Street Salvage) already, when we heard a couple explosions, probably tires, it sounded like,” Beatty detailed.

Responding AFD crews were able to work with the owner of Jay’z to remove some of the debris and get clear access to the source of the fire. Kincade said firefighters utilized the owner’s on-site crane to sift through the burning wreckage.

“Days like [this], when it’s over 100 degrees, working in that bunker gear, we worry about them in that situation. So, they did a great job getting the fire knocked down and taking care of things, and keeping it contained,” added Kincade.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed as it is still under investigation. Check back with Big Country Homepage for updates as they become available.