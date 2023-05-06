ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Blaise Regan will be one of the newest members of Abilene’s City Council.

Regan secured his spot for Abilene City Council Place 3 during Saturday’s General Election, garnering 56% of the votes, while his opponents Cynthia Alvidrez, James Sargent, and Shawnte Fleming received 6%, 23%, and 15% of the votes respectively.

There will be no runoff election because Regan received more than 50% of the votes.

Regan is an attorney who feels like his experience with many different businesses as clients as well as his time living downtown has gives him unique qualifications for his new city council seat.

“I feel like I have the experience, the critical analysis skills that I think our city council needs at this time. We’ve seen the effects of a city council that maybe doesn’t think long term or too focused on a few issues… we’ve paid that price,” Regan expressed during a Big Country Politics interview. “We need people who have a broad range of knowledge and experience and I think I bring that to the table.”

Regan will be taking the Abilene City Council Place 3 spot, recently vacated by two-term incumbent Donna Albus, who will not be seeking reelection.

