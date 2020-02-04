Blessing of the Throats helps Abilene’s Catholic population through cold and flu season

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – As cold and flu season continues, people are looking for relief. For some, that could come from the church. At St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church in Abilene, they’re treating wintertime ailments like other Catholic churches across the world, with the Blessing of the Throats.

We put the candle on their neck and do the blessing. It’s a special prayer for the intercession of Saint Blaise”, explained Father Emilio Sosa.

Father Sosa explains there’s a double meaning behind Saint Blaise’s patronage of throats: “A mother brought her son to him because he was choking on a fish bone and, according to the story, he cured him. We also celebrate Saint Blaise because he was a martyr and decapitated.”

With that in mind, the congregation prays for those who are persecuted throughout the world, and for their own health. To that end, there’s a hands-on approach to physical, mental, and spiritual health.

“Just like you want to go to the doctor, any time you feel you need extra protection, you come to Mass to receive your extra protection in the spiritual realm, too”, said churchgoer Francisca Rodriguez.

The Catholic Church dedicates each day to a saint. It just so happens that the Feast of Saint Blaise falls at a very apt time of the year.