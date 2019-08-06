Blood drive set to honor memory of fallen Abilene officer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tuesday, the Abilene community remembers fallen officer Elise Ybarra, on the two-year anniversary of her death.

Ybarra was killed on her way to a conference on Interstate 20 in 2017.

She was a frequent volunteer at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Abilene, and leaves behind a husband and baby girl.

To honor the memory of Officer Ybarra, State Farm Agent Risha Sanders will host the second Champion for Children Blood Drive August 15 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 3228 North 10th Street in Abilene.