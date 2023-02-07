ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Business is blooming for Abilene florists, as staffs prepare for perhaps the busiest time of year. While love is in the air, Valentine’s Day keeps local florists, like Trisha Betz, very busy.

Betz, owner of Flower Boss in Downtown Abilene, told KTAB/KRBC she began her Valentine’s Day planning with the new year. With V-Day a week away, she said she’s ordered more than 1,000 flowers to help love blossom all across the Key City.

This year, Betz said she wanted to offer something a little out of the ordinary. Instead of your typical roses and chocolates, you can opt for a basket with items from other Abilene small businesses. This is Betz’s way of encouraging her customers to shop local.

“We have some local businesses that we support, and we support them because we believe in their product,” Betz explained.

Flower Specialist with Flower Boss, Ashton Chapman, told KTAB/KRBC last year, they were extremely busy, and expect this year to be even busier – but she’s prepared.

“It was super busy, it was a little overwhelming,” Chapman admitted. “But now that it’s back around this year, it’s like super exciting because I already know what I should be doing and when.”

Betz said her favorite part is watching people’s reactions when they pick up their flowers, adding they are busy even after Valentine’s Day with people buying last minute floral arrangements.

Flower Boss is located in Downtown Abilene, at 402 Cypress Street, across from First Financial Bank’s West Building.