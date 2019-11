ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be flying into Abilene for a show in spring of 2020.

According to the Blue Angels website, the team will be performing at the Dyess Big Country AirFest May 9-10 of next year.

The Blue Angels, first known as the Navy Flight Exhibition Team, performed its first flight demonstration in 1946.