Blue Angels land at Dyess Air Force Base, preparing for May Airshow

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE – They don’t just soar above the clouds, they turn the friendly skies into their own stage.

This time the Blue Angels have landed in the Key City.

“Whenever we say the Blue Angels are coming, our jaws drop and eyes light up,” said Captain Ryan Combs of the United States Air Force. “I don’t know the last time they’ve been here to Dyess, so it means a whole lot to the base to have them come out here.”

While it’s only one set of wheels that hits the flight deck at Dyess Air Force Base in December, come May it’ll be the whole fleet.

“We’re going to talk safety, logistics, just all the nuts and bolts on how we can put on the best and the safest airshow,” said Lt. Commander Adam Kerrick, Blue Angel Number 8.

“It’s not every day you get to see an act like this, it’s the Blue Angels and it’s gonna be the Thunderbirds, so just being able to get one of those two here to Dyess is huge to everybody,” said Captain Combs.

The airshow is scheduled for May 9-10.