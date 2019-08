ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Blue Bell announced in a press release the big news.

The company will be releasing a brand new flavor for the fall, Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream.

“Salted Caramel Cookie is a rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl,” said the company in the press release. “It is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time starting today.”