Bob Bartlett celebrates 40 years at KTAB News

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Bob Bartlett is celebrating four decades of being with KTAB News.

Bob joined KTAB on Aug. 20, 1979, shortly before the launch of the TV station’s on Oct. 6. Before that, he worked for KRBC.

Bob literally built the desks in the first KTAB newsroom. He was lured into joining the newest station in town, KTAB, as its anchorman. He worked for about two months preparing before the station officially went on the air.

Bob’s legacy is unparalleled in the Big Country. He is the most experienced journalist in Abilene — by far.

During Bob’s career, he has interviewed Pres. Ronald Reagan and traveled to Somalia with Dyess Air Force Base. Bob also anchored live coverage of the arrival of the B-1 in Abilene.

Another highlight of Bob’s career has been hosting and being a part of the West Texas Rehab Center’s annual telethon for decades.



































Bob has done literally every job in the newsroom — from sports to news director — to now the Main Anchor and Managing Editor.

Bob is a family man. He and his beautiful wife Susan have five children, all raised in Abilene.

He grew up in the midwest but quickly came to Abilene where he has made it his home.

Over the years, Bob has proudly served the Big Country.

Send your wishes to Bob at news@ktab.tv or write us on Facebook!