Bob Bartlett on Veterans Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – KTAB’s Bob Bartlett comes from a family with a military tradition. Bob served in the Army from 1968 to 1974, his father and cousin in the Navy during WWII and his grandfather in the Spanish American War. His wife’s father served in the Army during WWII and her brother served in the Air Force.

“It is watching and reporting on the support of Abilene and the big country to the armed forces which makes paying tribute to veterans as we are doing in this program an honor,” said Mr. Bartlett.

“Makes me proud to be an American and have officers enlisted and civilian department of defense employees all protecting us around the clock… Thank you for your service.”

