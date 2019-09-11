Bob Bartlett wears same American flag pin since 9/11

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bob Bartlett tells the story behind his American flag lapel pin and his experience during 9/11.

Mr. Bartlett describes how he found out about the incident. “I am and always have been a proud American,” said KTAB’s news anchor.

Bob was taking his children to elementary school when a plane flew into one of the trade center buildings in New York, however, he did not know what it really was.

“At that time, terrorism wasn’t what we think of it today… it took a while for terrorism to at least come to me,” said Bob Bartlett.

That night, the weather man at that time, brought Bob a lapel pin with the American flag. “I put it on then, I’ve worn it every day since, and I’m not planning to take it off.”

