Body cam video shows Dallas Police mocking dying man

***Warning. This video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Viewer discretion advised.***

DALLAS (CNN) – Newly released body camera video shows Dallas police joking about a man they were arresting after he stopped breathing.

Officers can be seen on top of 32-year-old Tony Timpa as he lies motionless on the ground with his face in the grass.

He later died.

They are then heard jokingly saying he is sleeping and doesn’t want to get up to go to school.

City officials fought against releasing the video taken in 2016, saying the matter was under investigation.

Three officers were indicted in the case, but it was later dismissed.

Earlier this week, a federal judge ordered police to release the video.

The city’s medical examiner ruled Timpa’s death a homicide caused by cocaine and the stress associated with physical restraint.

His family is seeking damages in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in a federal court.