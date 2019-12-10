Authorities trying to ID body found in storage container near Texas church

HOUSTON (KTRK) — Texas authorities are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a large storage tote near a church in Montgomery County Sunday.

An autopsy revealed that it appears to be a white female with dark or light brown hair who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has dentures on the upper jaw.

The person wore a white bathrobe, a size small, blue, Croft and Barrow shirt, and blue and white pants with a Samoan design and the words “Alofa” and “Samoa.”

She had undergone a hysterectomy, gall bladder removal surgery, gastric bypass surgery, and may have been a smoker.

The woman’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers.