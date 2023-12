BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A body was discovered in Lake Brownwood just after sunrise.

According to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received for a male subject with dementia walking away from his home in the Lake Haven area at about 3:00 a.m. December 31.

Multiple agencies coordinated an extensive search that led to the recovery of the man’s body from the water. At this time, the identity of the deceased is being withheld as the next of kin is notified.