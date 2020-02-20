Body of soldier killed in Afghanistan returns to Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT/CNN Newsource) — The remains of a U.S. Army Sergeant killed in Afghanistan returned to Texas Thursday.

Sergeant First Class Javier Gutierrez went by his middle name, Jaguar.

He was killed in action on Feb. 8 when someone in an Afghan uniform opened fire on U.S. and Afghan forces.

A sergeant from New Mexico was also killed.

Gutierrez’s remains arrived at joint base San Antonio-Randolph, followed by a procession.

A viewing is scheduled for Friday and his funeral is Saturday.

Gutierrez served in the Army for 11 years and fulfilled his high school dream of becoming a Green Beret.

He leaves behind a wife and four kids.