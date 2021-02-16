Boil water notice issued for City of Abilene public water supply

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – All City of Abilene customers located both within the Abilene city limits and those being supplied with treated water through a wholesale provider contracted with the City of Abilene should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) after the entire water distribution system lost pressure due to extended power outages at each of Abilene’s three water treatment plants.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Abilene/Public Water System ID #2210001 to notify all of its potable water customers to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking or human consumption purposes.

The City of Abilene is in the process of restoring water treatment plant production and the filling and repressuring the water distribution system. After the water supply system operations and performance has been restored, bacteriological samples will be collected from the water distribution system and analyzed for the absence of microbiological contamination in accordance with regulations of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Those tests must confirm that the water is safe for consumption before system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes, and boiling is no longer necessary.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rodney Taylor, Director of Water Utilities at Water Administration, 209 East Highway 80, Abilene, TX or by calling 325-676-6419.

