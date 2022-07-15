CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents of Callahan County are no longer asked to boil water prior to consumption, county officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Callahan County WSC public water system, TX0300015 to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 15, 2022.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Danise Weise at 218 N Access Rd, Clyde, TX, or 325-893-3841.