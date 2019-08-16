Bonham Elementary students get school supply donation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – People are still receiving help from the may tornado, this time it’s the kids at Bonham Elementary.

During the month of June, the United Supermarkets and Market Street stores had a supply drive to help the families that were impacted, and this morning the supplies were delivered.

“Most of our students are going to get school supplies from this donation, it’s a large donation so most of our students are going to benefit from this donation,” says Bonham Elementary Principal Kyle Wiskow.

The school received these supplies just in time for school to start on Wednesday.