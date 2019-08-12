Border Patrol accused of firing rubber bullets at people in Juarez enjoying the Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Families who were enjoying a warm Sunday gathered along the Rio Grande in Juarez are accusing U.S. Border Patrol agents of opening fire on them with rubber bullets.

The incident happened near Paisano and Executive, near the newly built Border Barrier in Sunland Park, and just downstream from the American Dam operated by the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission.

According to witnesses, a Juarez man who was swimming in the river near the U.S. side was warned by a guard to move away from the dam gates. Shortly after, approximately 20 to 30 Border Patrol Agents responded to the scene.

Mexican residents who had been swimming in the river at the time of the incident allegedly got upset at the Border Patrol response, prompting agents to fire rubber bullets, described as ball-shaped, hitting two men.

Dozens of families with small children were enjoying the river at the time of the incident and many said it was irresponsible of the agents, claiming they fired at least 12 shots.

Juarez Police responded to the scene, but no one was taken into custody in Mexico as a result of the incident.