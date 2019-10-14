Border Patrol Agent struck by vehicle when driver sped away from checkpoint

DEL RIO, Texas– A Border Patrol Agent was hit by a vehicle after the driver fled the checkpoint. On October 7, agents say they were inspecting the Dodge Ram 2500 around midnight. That’s when they determined the two people inside were citizens of Honduras.

Agents then attempted to get the people out of the truck. That’s when the driver accelerated and hit an agent. The agent was injured and taken to a hospital but was released a short time later.

According to Border Patrol, the two Honduran citizens then drove to an area near Carrizo Springs, left the truck, and ran from agents. Agents did catch both people.

Reports say the driver is a 28-year-old Honduran national who had been previously arrested in Laredo for entering the United States illegally in July 2016. The passenger is a 17-year-old Honduran national who had been previously arrested in Brownsville for entering the United States illegally in March 2019.

“Acts of violence against our agents will not be tolerated,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “This incident is an example of criminals who have a blatant disregard for the law as well as the safety of agents and the general public.”

Authorities say, the driver faces a charge of assault on a federal officer. This charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The passenger was processed by Customs and Border Protection according to their guidelines.

