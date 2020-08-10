Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender near Detroit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - About 80 percent of Sweetwater ISD students returned to campuses Monday. Superintendent Dr. Drew Howard says the district remains realistic about the possibility of having a student or staff member test positive for COVID-19 in the coming weeks or months.

Dr. Howard says day one for the district went smoothly, sharing there was really no problem enforcing certain safety requirements like mask wearing at the schools. Dr. Howard also says administrators are using the next few weeks to work out how the district might need to adjust its operations.