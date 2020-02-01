Border Patrol Agents rescue migrant with a broken leg

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – A migrant with a severely injured leg was abandoned in a ravine.

Big Bend Sector and Sanderson Border Patrol agents rescued the migrant who told them, “You have saved my life! God bless you. I thought I was going to die. Thank you, Thank you!”

Border Patrol Officials said he had been in the remote area for three days where overnight temperatures dipped to 18 degrees.

The migrant says he broke his leg and was abandoned by his guide and the group he was with.

With no way to call for help, the migrant had set a large section of terrain on fire to signal for help and to keep warm.

He was taken to a nearby hospital via a helicopter.