Border Patrol arrests two sex offenders and a gang member

EDINBURG, Texas – Over the weekend, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two sex offenders and a member of a notorious gang.

Friday night, Rio Grande City agents working near Roma, Texas, arrested a Salvadoran national who admitted to being a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang. During processing, record checks corroborated the man’s claim which also revealed an extensive criminal history to include felony robbery in California. The man received 12 years confinement for that charge.

The following day, agents from the Rio Grande City station working in Roma, Texas, arrested a Dominican national after he illegally entered the United States. During processing, record checks for the man revealed an arrest and conviction in New York for rape in the 2nd degree. The presiding judge sentenced the man to 10 years probation.

On Sunday, McAllen agents working in Los Ebanos, Texas, arrested a Guatemalan national whose record checks revealed an arrest in California by the Martinez County Sheriff’s Office for lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under 14. The man received a sentence of three years confinement for the crime.

Border Patrol is processing the men accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.