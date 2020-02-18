1  of  3
Border Patrol ex-agent gets 6-year term for aiding smugglers

News
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who admitted helping traffickers smuggle drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border has been sentenced to six years in prison on drug and bribery convictions.

A federal judge in Tucson on Friday imposed the prison term on 50-year-old Jose Antonio Yanez of Pirtleville, a small community near Douglas. The judge also ordered Yanez to pay restitution of over $340,000 for salary received while conspiring with traffickers.

Yanez previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, receiving a bribe, and Importation of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

