Border wall funding in jeopardy

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – The money President Trump is using to build the border wall could be in jeopardy.

A federal judge has ruled the president’s national emergency declaration is unlawful.

Back in February, President Trump declared the situation at the U.S. border with Mexico was a national emergency.

This allowed him to bypass Congress and use money allotted for military construction to build the wall.

A human rights group and El Paso County officials sued, asking for the court to block the declaration.

They argued the president overstepped his authority.

The judge appears to agree, but he notes other money could be used for the project.

