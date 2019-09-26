Time capsule uncovered at Baird church

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Some history was uncovered in Baird Thursday morning.

The Presbyterian Church has been under construction, and Thursday morning, part of the remodel required removal of the Freemason’s cornerstone, which dates back to the 1900s.

After the removal, workers found a box that contained many historical items, possibly a time capsule.

“This shows me that the lodge was important to Baird in 1910, and hopefully it remains important today,” said Allen Woody, Secretary of Baird Freemasons.

Some of the items from the time capsule include a newspaper clipping about the church, a list of the donors that contributed to construction of the church, a hymn book, and a small book containing the bylaws of the Freemasons.