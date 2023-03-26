CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 13-year-old Quinten Siegfried grew up playing baseball. He played for the Clyde Little League and was a star athlete that adored every sport. He is known by his family as humorous and a kid who puts other people first. But in March 2021 his athletic career was cut short. He began to fight for his life when he was diagnosed with Steven Johnson Syndrome.

His older sister Kaylin said it’s been hard watching her brother go through his prognosis.

“He has Steven Johnson Syndrome and it causes second-degree burns on the outside and the inside of his body,” Kaylin explained.

His dad, Brett Siegfried, taught Quinten and his other three siblings everything they know about baseball, but instead of spending their days in the field, they turned into days in the ICU.

“It just got worse and Quinten has 13 percent malfunction and was denied a double lung transplant,” said Brett.

Through the challenges, Quinten found comfort in baseball. He taught his little brother who now plays for the Clyde Little League how to play.

“My dad was always really hard on Quinten through sports and I feel like Quinten has some of that in him,” shared Kaylin.

Quinten was able to get back in the field and was honored at a Clyde Little League game by throwing the first pitch.

“Probably just the fun and the joy of it I had in playing,” said Quinten.

Something he will be forever thankful for.

“Thank you to the people who set it up and let me throw one last pitch,” expressed Quinten.

His dad said he is grateful for the support from the Clyde Little League

“So blessed to still have him with us and he’s a blessing to our family and friends and the whole community. and the whole community of Clyde has really come together and supported us and shown us love and to see him out there,” Siegfried expressed.

Nonetheless, what keeps the family going through this hard time is their faith.

“Our faith in God and just knowing that no matter what comes our way, he will take care of us and we will be alright,” added Siegfried.