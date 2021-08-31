Braum’s is still coming to Abilene, just not yet

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Braum’s says they are still bringing three locations to Abilene, but not quite yet.

Braum’s says they are in the process of building several other locations and must complete those before setting up shop in Abilene.

City officials in February confirmed the pending arrival in the Key City, but Braum’s told BigCountryHomepage.com on Tuesday that they are anticipating it being 2023 until the new locations will be in Abilene.

They do not have a more specific date for arrival or opening.

The restaurants are set to be located on Hardin-Simmons property off Ambler Avenue, on ACU property near KFC on Judge Ely, and in South Abilene on Antilley Road and Memorial Drive.