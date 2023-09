ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 10-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

On September 13, crews responded to the 5200 block of Texas Avenue, where a boy was struck by a vehicle.

Officials said the boy was crossing the street from Family Dollar and was struck by a white SUV. He sustained minor injuries, and no citations will be issued at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update if more information is released.