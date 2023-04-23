ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 18-wheeler has rolled onto its side in north Abilene near the KOA campground.

Sunday morning on April 23, a truck traveling eastbound on I-20 when the driver lost control and clipped the guard rail, causing it to flip on its side. According to an officer from APD, the driver did sustain some injuries but is up and walking around.

No other vehicle were involved and traffic is down to one lane. At this time, there are no other contributing factors. BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.